Missing 10-year-old last seen in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 10-year-old child last seen Monday.

Xavier Miller was last seen in the area of Buffalo Head Trail and Leatherlips Trail on the northwest side of Columbus.

According to police, Miller was brought home by Columbus police officers after they found him walking down the street. While officers were talking with his mother, he ran out the back door of the house.

Miller is described as a biracial male standing 4’11” and weighing 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a green t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.