Misconduct complaint filed against Judge Hawkins by Ohio Supreme Court disciplinary counsel

Nearly six months after Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Monica Hawkins pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle under the influence, the Ohio Supreme Court disciplinary counsel filed a complaint recommending professional discipline.

The complaint filed by disciplinary counsel officials on Thursday charges that Hawkins violated Rules of Judicial Conduct and Rules of Professional Conduct.

Court documents say Hawkins is chargeable with misconduct and reasonable cause exists to warrant a hearing on the complaint.

The complaint details Hawkins’ Jan. 31 arrest by Pickerington police weeks after she began her first term as a judge in the Domestic Relations Division, test results that showed her blood alcohol content was 0.199, twice the legal limit and conviction on one count of OVI on Feb. 14.

Hawkins pleaded guilty in February to operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The newly-elected judge was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 87 of them suspended.

She was ordered to complete the remaining three days in a residential drivers intervention program.

She was also fined $370 and given a one-year driving suspension with privileges to and from work, doctors, counseling appointments and child activities.