HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY!

Patchy clouds will give way to more sunshine this afternoon with the passage of low pressure over the Southeast. Temperatures will approach 70 degrees on a lovely St. Patrick’s Day. High pressure will glide past the region overnight, with fair skies and a full Worm Moon.

Look for clouds to return Friday in advance of a system coming out of the Plains and tracking through the Great Lakes early in the weekend. Showers will develop later Friday and linger on Saturday, with a cold front bringing chilly weather to start the weekend. Clouds and sprinkles will linger through Sunday, before skies clear up later in the weekend.

High pressure will bring sunshine back and seasonable temperatures Sunday. Mild weather will continue next week, with rain likely on Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun. High 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 50

Friday: Clouds increase, rain later. High 67

Saturday: Showers, breezy, cooler. High 52, falling to 43

Sunday: Early shower, clouds linger, clearing p.m. High 58 (36)

Monday: Sunny, mild. High 66 (39)

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy, showers. High 60 (43)

Wednesday: Showers linger. High 63 (48)