Million COVID-19 cases in Ohio both surprising but expected, doctors say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Monday’s updated numbers, Ohio hit a grim milestone in the pandemic: more than 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Some doctors say it was once a day they never thought they’d see, but as doctors learned more, the idea slowly became an inevitability.

“A year ago, no, but I would also say that a year ago, we didn’t really know what was going to happen,” said Dr. Daniel Bachmann with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “That was very early in this pandemic and there was a large learning curve that we went through in the first several months.”

“If you would have asked me initially, I probably would have paused and said I’m not sure,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth. “But after a couple months later, especially after the winter months, I would say easily we will cross a million and it could be, too, where we get to another threshold like that 6, 7, 8 months from now.”

The million confirmed case mark was reached one year to the day from when Gov. Mike DeWine issued his stay-at-home order, a move designed to stop the spread of the virus, give hospital ICUs a chance to prepare for the incoming wave, and ultimately save lives.

One year, a million cases and more than 18,000 deaths later, Ohioans are still in shock those numbers ever got that high.

“It’s unbelievable,” Zachary Kujla, of Columbus, said. “It’s a staggering number. I think there’s about 11 million of us in Ohio, so that’s almost a tenth of the population has had it. That’s, that’s a lot.”

“I really thought that, you know, being American that we would have this nipped in the bud probably like three or four months once it first hit, but I was drastically wrong in my thinking on that,” said Ellen Muncy, of Columbus. “It’s tragic that it took us a year, it took us a million people to where we’re just now seeing…not as many people experiencing COVID and it having such a strong hold on our lives.”

Bachmann said the milestone number isn’t something to put too much stock in

“A million cases is kind of an arbitrary number,” he said. “I think what it will do, at some point, is put this in context historically compared to many of the other pandemics that history has seen.”

In fact, although the million-case mark was officially passed on Monday, it was likely reached weeks or perhaps even months ago.

“The million of people being diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 is probably a gross underestimation of the full activity of COVID-19,” Gastaldo said. “There were people who had COVID-19 symptoms who were not tested and then there’s obviously the part of asymptomatic infection, so really if you had to go out on a limb and say what we have is a true number, we really don’t know but my hunch is it’s more than a million.”

Gastaldo said the number to focus on now is the positivity rate.

“When you look at the positivity rate at specific states in the Midwest like Michigan, like Illinois, like our neighboring state Pennsylvania, their positivity rate is going up,” he said. “It’s going in the wrong direction. That may happen in Ohio, too.”

Doctors said another number to focus on is the number of Ohioans vaccinated. More than 2.6 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process as of March 22.

“It’d be nice to say we’re not going to have 1.5 million until December or January of 2022,” Gastaldo said. “However, for us to get to the next milestone will be dependent on people getting the vaccine.”