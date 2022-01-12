After a couple of wintry days, the temperature will moderate in a southwesterly flow behind high pressure sliding east. Afternoon readings will reach the low 40s.

A weak disturbance will pass to the north of Ohio tonight, bringing increasing clouds and a few snow showers and sprinkles in the northern part of the state that will reach central Ohio early Thursday. Mornings readings will be near freezing.

As the system moves east across southern Canada Thursday, a cold front will generate a few rain and snow showers, followed by a drop in temperature over the weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A stronger storm developing in the northern Plains will drop south Saturday, bringing a chance for some light snow or flurries, with the bulk of the moisture staying west and south of Ohio early in the weekend. Snow is possible Sunday

FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, milder. High 43

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, brief shower. High 42

Friday: Partly sunny. High 34 (25)

Saturday: Partly sunny, colder. High 28 (20)

Sunday: Periods of snow. High 29 (16)

Martin Luther King Day: Clouds return, flurry. High 33 (20)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 36 (22)