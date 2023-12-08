High pressure over the Southeast will result in a mild southwesterly flow, with temperatures reaching the upper 50s, with clouds increasing.

Clouds will thicken overnight ahead of low pressure developing in the Mississippi Valley. The storm will lift rapidly northeast to the western Great Lakes late Saturday, accompanied by showers and blustery conditions. More widespread and heavier rain is likely Saturday night along a cold front, tapering later in the night to showers. Locally, rainfall totals will approach an inch.

Colder air will be drawn into Ohio on Sunday, as a second wave works northeast along the frontal boundary, and some wet snow could mix in during the afternoon and early evening, as winds increase to between 20 and 30 mph out of the northwest.

Skies will clear on Monday, as winds slacken, but the weather will turn noticeably chillier. Dry weather is expected through the week, as high pressure builds into the region, with seasonable afternoon readings in the mid-40s and crisp morning lows in the mid-to upper 20s.

Forecast

Tonight: Clouds thicken, showers late. Low 50

Saturday: Showers, breezy, mild. High 61

Sunday: Showers mixing with wet snow, windy, cooler, falling to mid-30s. High 45 (42)

Monday: Early flurry, mix clouds and sun, brisk. High 38 (30)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 44 (27)

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 43 (29)

Thursday: Sunny. High 45 (27)