Our unseasonably mild December pattern will continue through the final hours of 2021, before a change occurs later in the weekend.

New Year’s Eve will be mainly cloudy and dry, with a few isolated showers. A higher chance for a little rain will develop this evening with a southerly flow of moist air that will turn into a steadier rain later tonight Temperatures will reach the mid-50s and remain nearly stationary all night to start the New Year.

A potent storm in the southern Plains will move rapidly northeast Saturday, bringing periods of rain that will taper off in the evening, once a cold front swings through Ohio. Behind the storm, colder air will be drawn into the region late Saturday night, changing rain to snow showers Sunday morning, as temperatures fall back into the low 30s. Early next week will be seasonally chilly and dry but expect a quick warmup by midweek. Another cold front will bring increasing clouds Wednesday and chilly weather later in the week.

FORECAST

Friday: Mainly cloudy, mild, isolated showers. High 55

Eve: Cloudy, showers. Low 52

New Year’s Day: Rainy day. High 56

Sunday: Snow showers, windy, colder. High 36 (32)

Monday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High 33 (19)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 43 (23)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 45 (33)

Thursday: Snow showers, colder. High 35 (32)