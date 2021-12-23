High pressure brought us a cold morning in the upper teens and low 20s has shifted toward the Mid-Atlantic states. Winds turned southerly, gusty at times, with high clouds filtering the sun. Temperatures rebounded into the low 40s–a few degrees above average, and a bout 10 degrees warmer than Thursday.

A weak system will pass to the north, keeping moisture away from the state. A warm front will move through Friday, with a few light showers on Christmas Eve, and readings rising into the mild low 50s.

Low pressure will develop in the southern Plains and introduce some rain on Christmas Day, along with mild temperatures near 60 at midday, before falling slowly behind a cold front later in the afternoon. Drier air will follow Sunday, with clearing skies and pleasant travel conditions and mild temperatures.

Another series of storms will bring showers Monday and later Tuesday. Mild temperatures will persist through the end of the year.

FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds, breezy. High 43

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Low 37

Christmas Eve: Overcast, breezy, milder, light showers. High 52

Christmas Day: Rain, very mild. High 60 (52)

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, cooler. High 42 (36)

Monday: Showers return. High 46 (38)

Tuesday: Showers. High 49 (39)