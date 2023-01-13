COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A member of the NBC4 family was honored Thursday night by the Columbus Education Association at its 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Awards Dinner.

Mike Jackson, who anchored the news at NBC4 from 1994 to 2019, received the CEA’s Humanitarian Award for his work as a longtime journalist, and a consumer and health advocate.

In 2019, Mike suffered a massive stroke, his setbacks continued with a recent diagnosis of throat cancer. He is now in hospice care.

At the ceremony, Mike’s wife, daughter, and grandson accepted the award on his behalf.