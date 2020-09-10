Mid-Ohio Food Collective asks for volunteers, donations during National Hunger Action month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — September is National Hunger Action month, but the focus on hunger relief intensifies every Sept. 10 because it’s Hunger Action Day.

It is also known as “Go Orange Day” to spark conversations and raise awareness across the country for the basic human need for food. The Mid-Ohio Food Collective has seen the need for their services skyrocket since the onset of the pandemic.

“It gives me sense of fulfillment to come here and to help people,” said Linda Johnson, a volunteer at the Food Collective. “Everybody has time [to give].”



Johnson has been donating her time at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective for the last four years.

“It’s something I can do with my time to make a difference in someone’s life and that’s what keeps me coming back,” Johnson added.



On a daily basis, she interacts with a number of customers.

“There are people that come in for the very first time, and they say they’ve never had to ask for help,” Johnson said.



Since the onset of the pandemic, Mid-Ohio Food Collective says 25 percent of the families who are in need of their services across their 20-county footprint are families coming to them for the first time.

“This a new experience for a lot of them,” said Malik Perkins, public relation manager at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.. “A lot of people have never had to deal with this type of hardship before, and that’s the pattern that we’ve been seeing.”



During the last six months, the Food Collective has seen close to 600,000 Ohioans in need, which makes Hunger Action Day more important than ever.

“Orange is the color for Hunger Awareness and we’re just trying to get the message out there of what people are going through,” Perkins said.

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective’s mission remains the same — end hunger.

“The need is very real. It’s very real,” Johnson said. “The stigma that used to be attached to it should not be there at all . . . there should be no judgement because we are in a crisis period right now where people do need help.”

Last year, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective needed 13,000 volunteers to fight hunger in Central Ohio, and they expect the need to be even greater this year. Click here if you’d like to volunteer.