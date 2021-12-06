LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center has issued a warning about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana.
The center said it’s a potentially emerging public health threat.
The center said outside of Michigan, several patients have been treated in out-of-state hospital emergency rooms for opioid exposure and overdose after they claimed to have only smoked marijuana.
A sample of the laced marijuana was also found in Connecticut.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said since June 1, there have been eight suspected cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana in Michigan, though there have not been any laboratory-confirmed cases in the state.
The suspected cases were identified in a review by probable opioid overdose Emergency Medical Services responses. To date, there have not been any reported deaths among the suspected cases.
The symptoms related to opioid abuse include:
• Confusion
• Drowsiness
• Dizziness
• Headache
• Anxiety
• Vomiting
• Pinpoint pupils
• Respiratory depression (i.e. slowed breathing)
• Respiratory arrest
• Low blood pressure and low heart rate
• Shock
• Death
The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center suggests that people should only purchase marijuana from licensed vendors.
