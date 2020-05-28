Michigan man critically injured in plane crash in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Michigan man is in serious condition after crashing a plane in Guernsey County, according to the Cambridge Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol. Patrol received a call of a plane crash in the area of Losego Road and October Road in Guernsey County, Ohio. Witnesses observed the plane flying low and said the engine was making a sputtering noise.

The pilot, 54-year-old Paul Emaus, of Hudsonville, Michigan, departed from Columbus in a 1961 Beechcraft-35-A33 on Wednesday evening. The exact location of his destination is still being investigated.

Emaus was the only occupant in the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration, as well as the National Transportation Safety Board, are also investigating the crash.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Fire Department, and United Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The investigation is on going. Drugs and alcolhol do not appear to be a factor, according to authorities.