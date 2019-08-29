Miami University fraternity suspended for “brutal and deplorable” hazing

Live Now
OXFORD, Ohio (WLWT)  –A Miami University fraternity has been banned from campus for the 15 years in what the university says is the longest suspension in university history.

Delta Tau Delta has been suspended since the spring 2019 semester when a pledge alleged he was hazed and physically harmed during the fraternity’s mandatory big/little reveal.

In a 33-page redacted investigatory report and six-page letter to the Gamma Upsilon chapter president, the university calls a March 16 incident “among the worst kind of hazing possible.”

The report documents months worth of interviews, confessions, text messages and pictures of the victim’s injuries.

The scathing sanctions match the tone of Miami University President Gregory Crawford’s comments shortly after the allegations surfaced, when he called the incident “brutal and deplorable.”

