Meth, handgun seized during traffic stop at Kroger in Nelsonville

A drug bust in Nelsonville yielded methamphetamine and an illegal handgun.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic stop into the Kroger parking lot on Poplar Street in Nelsonville revealed several ounces of methamphetamine and a stolen handgun.

K9 Atilla and his handler Officer Chris Jones stopped the car on Thursday, according to a social media post by Nelsonville police department.

“K9 Attila was deployed to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle to which Attila indicated on the vehicle,” the post said.

A search of the car revealed 3.1 ounces of suspected Methamphetamine. A Ruger 9mm handgun was also found during the search, along with a loaded magazine. The handgun returned as stolen out of Marietta PD.

Bruce King and Tasha McCloud were read their rights, arrested, and sent to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Bruce King was charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking (F1), Aggravated Possession of Drugs (F1) and Receiving Stolen Property (M1). Tasha McCloud was arrested and charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking (F1), and Aggravated Possession of Drugs (F1).