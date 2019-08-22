Mentors help students prepare for successful school year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The first day of school can be intimidating, especially if it is at a new school where you don’t know anyone. That is the case for many of the young men who are attending the Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys.​

Thursday, the incoming sixth grade class was welcomed to the school by upper-classmen, teachers, administrators, in some cases their families, and successful men from the community who were there to participate in an annual tradition at the school.​

Every year, on the first day of school, sixth graders have the tie of their uniform tied by a successful older man. It is meant to be a way to introduce them to a potential role model, and to show them that a path to a bright future is available to them.​

The professional men, wearing slick looking suits and ties of their own, chat with the young men as they help them tie their ties. They are examples of what can be achieved with hard work and dedication, in many ways.​

The parents who attend the ceremony stand just off to the side beaming with pride and taking video or pictures with their cellphones.​

For some of the boys, it is their own father who has the honor of helping their son tie his own tie.​

That was the case for Aaron Anthony and his son Caleb. Anthony was taught to tie a tie by his own father when he was a kid. Passing that on to his son and being able to do that surrounded by other successful men was a special moment for the pair. ​

Caleb’s mother Gina Whiteside filmed the exchange with a big smile on her face. Whiteside, this kind of thing is especially important for African American boys. “They need that type of guidance and structure, if they don’t have it, and if it doesn’t start at home and at school, where they gonna get it from?” asked Whiteside.​

The importance of this event, and others like it, was echoed in conversations across the entire crowd of those gathered to participate.​

“They may not have those role models in their lives and so for us as community members to come in and provide that example and to give them something to aspire to, to give them something that they can believe in because they can feel it, touch it, and then talk to us about what did it take for us to get there,” said John Stanford, the Deputy Superintendent for Columbus City Schools.​

Getting there isn’t always, and some never make it. Jasper Person easily could have been in that latter group had he not been given a chance by an administrator when he was younger.​

Forced to arm himself for defense against physical attacks on his way to and from school, Person was caught with a knife at school one day. He was supposed to be expelled, but the administrator just suspended him, because they noticed his potential; and found after school activities that kept him away from the dangerous situations he was finding himself in. His friends weren’t so lucky.​

“I buried four of my best friends who grew up in the same neighborhood as me before I turned 20 years old,” said Person.​

Person was the guest speaker at today’s ceremony and he shared with the boys that he attended school in the building that now houses Boys Prep. It wasn’t the same school back when he was a kid, but he says the situation hasn’t changed much from a pathway to success standpoint.​

“Regardless of what environment you’re in; regardless of what’s going on in your household; what culture, ethnicity, side of town, right? You need to be exposed to greatness,” said Person. “If they don’t see it, they can’t be it.”​

The community members were asked to make it a point to come back to the school throughout the year, to show the students they care and that events like today have lasting value and are not just something to check off a list.​