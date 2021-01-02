Meet the first local babies born on New Year’s Day 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It was a very happy New Year’s for two Columbus couples who welcomed little ones in the early morning hours.

Brinley Fore was born at 12:11 a.m. Friday at Dublin Methodist Hospital. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19-and-a-half inches long. Moms Selena and Nicole say their baby girl was born a little earlier than expected; Brinley’s original birthday was set for January 12th.

In Westerville, Joseph Tuttle was born at 1:18 a.m. Friday at Mount Carmel Saint Ann’s Hospital . The big boy weighed in at 9 pounds, 15 ounces and is 21-and-a-half inches long. Mom and dad are Jennifer and Joel Tuttle.