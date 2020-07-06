RESCUEDohio:

“Meet the 7 Wonders Litter! 😍 We are kicking ourselves for not posting this fantastic photoshoot yesterday, but hopefully you are still feeling patriotic today. 🇺🇸

The 7 Wonders were a surprise litter. Momma Ava was already claimed, just waiting for her spay to finalize adoption, and then BOOM. Like fireworks in the sky, we got a surprise. And while we hate that this momma had to endure yet another litter, we are really happy that we can bring these 7 babies into the world the right way, and to line up homes that will adore them properly.

Their mom is 18lbs and believed to be a chihuahua mix. We believe the father is a 25lb terrier mix, but we’re not 100% sure they are his. The pups will be ready to head to their forever homes around July 24th, when they’re 8 weeks old. There are 5 males and 2 females.

All pups are in a foster home in the Columbus area. We do not have a physical location and will only arrange meet & greets for approved applicants. All pups are fully vetted and vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped. Their adoption fee is $375. To apply, visit rescuedohio.org and select “pup not listed” when applying. You’ll be able to enter a name later in the app.”