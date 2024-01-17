COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- Basketball players at Linden McKinley High School are getting a grade-a experience through mentorship.

The “McKinley Mentors” program puts students first by teaching them leadership skills and the power of giving back.

Every Wednesday, this program brings the team together after school to the study table before the mentorship session begins. During this time, they tackle topics like faith, finances, integrity, confidence and character.

Speakers also come in and help navigate these topics with the team. The players then take what they learn – and pour that knowledge into students at Hamilton Elementary School.

“McKinley Mentors,” has an impact on every member of the basketball team. “We live in a society where a lot of the youth often see a lot of things on the internet and take things the wrong way, so doing things like this allows us to share something positive,” said head coach Kevin Darthard.

Philip Towns expressed similar sentiments saying “Us coming here helping to guide them in the right direction and just being there for them as their bigger brothers is a great feeling.”

Coach Darthard also emphasized how much he and the other coaches believe in these kids. He says the goal is to help them grow to become great husbands, great fathers, and great men.