Mayor holds community forum about addressing gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday night dozens came together with one goal in mind, to figure out how to reduce gun violence.

Data from the gun violence archive shows more than 200 U.S. cities have experienced a mass shooting, where four or more people were shot, so far this year.

“People are just crying out for some kind of action,” Moms Demand Action member Tara Talgar said.

The most recent in Dayton hit close to home, where nine people were killed.

It’s why Talgar is calling for stricter gun laws.

“There’s a lot of frustration. Here we are, it landed in our state, another mass shooting and there’s still not enough being done,” Talgar said.

Action was the main point of discussion with a panel that included Mayor Andrew Ginther, Moms Demand Action, a doctor from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and assistant city attorney.

This comes on the heels of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announcing the second part of his 17 point strong Ohio plan to address gun violence and mental health issues.

He wants to require warrants for murder, rape or kidnapping along with other criminal offenses to be put into the systems used to check backgrounds when selling a gun.

It was a move that the mayor said he supports.

“I think it’s going to be another very important step and tool and resource for local law enforcement,” Mayor Ginther said.

People from different neighborhoods came to the panel to address their concerns.

Janet Brewer said she has noticed more gun violence in her neighborhood.

“It’s like I don’t feel like why they have to do it, they don’t have to use guns to solve the issue,” Brewer said.

People at the panel want stricter background checks, an assault weapons ban and a red flag law.

“People are afraid to go to the movie theater, people are afraid to Walmart, where is it going to end,” Talgar said.

They tell me the goal is to push lawmakers until something is done.

“This is a problem across the board for everyone and I won’t stop until it’s under control,” Moms Demand Action, Sandra Fiehrer.

And here locally Mayor Ginther said the gun violence is actually going down, but there is still a long way to go.

He said he wants to make Columbus one of the safest large cities in the U.S.