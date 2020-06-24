Mayor Ginther calls police union to the table for reform

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Mayor Andrew Ginther addressed the public Wednesday about police reform he says is needed in Columbus.

“Progress is a journey, not a destination. I urge you, I ask you, I implore you to join me on this journey,” Ginther said about the changes he wants to make to policing. “It will be difficult. It will be complicated. It will be messy. Mistakes will be made, but if we seek together change, truth, justice and reform, the entire city and all of our neighbors will be safer for it.”

A key piece of the mayor’s agenda is the creation of a civilian review board to provide independent oversight and accountability in cases of alleged police misconduct.

Ginther called on the police union to get behind the idea.

“Be part of the solution,” he said. “Be part of the reform our community is demanding.”

Ginther said the entire community has rallied around this reform.

“Let me be very clear to the FOP [Fraternal Order of Police], you’re either with us or you are against the community,” Ginther said. “I urge you to join us or the community will hold you accountable. I’m calling on the FOP to be part of the process the community demands but with or without you, the civilian review board will be seated by the end of the year.”

Keith Ferrell, President of FOP Capital Lodge #9, said he’s glad the mayor wants to have FOP input. But he pointed out that similar civilian review boards in other cities have not all been successful.

“I think it’s important that we discuss something that works and we have those conversations and not just frivolously create something with taxpayer dollars that has failed elsewhere,” Ferrell said. “We need to do things the ‘Columbus Way.’ We need to find things outside of the box, not just repeat failures of other places. I don’t think that’s beneficial to the public or our officers.”

Ginther and Ferrrell confirmed they plan to meet later this week.

The mayor said he expects to have a work group in place next week to start the process of developing a plan for a civilian review board.

During his press conference, Ginther admitted that both he and the Division of Police have made missteps in their response to the community’s calls for change.

“Progress is messy,” he said. “It’s challenging. It’s frustrating. But progress can only be made when we own our mistakes and our missteps.”

When asked which of his own missteps Ginther was referring to, he discussed his response to how the police reacted to a small group of violent protesters, amid a larger group of those who were peaceful during the first weekend of demonstrations.

“I felt as if our officers were treating them both the same, which is challenging and difficult because of course the criminal element was trying to take advantage of the peaceful protest to further their own narrow agenda, and so I waited to talk to the chief until later that day and I should have called him earlier in the day on Saturday to let him know that the way we were interacting and engaging non-violent peaceful protesters didn’t meet my expectations and the community’s expectations,” he explained. “After that conversation with the chief, that approach was changed and I think there’s pretty wide consensus that things improved much better after that. I should’ve acted sooner.”