Mayor, chief, others set to discuss Columbus police body cameras, other reforms

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders will hold a special meeting Thursday to address police reforms in the city, including body-worn cameras and introducing a law in honor of an unarmed man killed by a police officer last month.

Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, Columbus Division of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, and Civilian Review Board Work Group member Aslyne Rodriguez will take part in a virtual meeting starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The meeting will address investments in public safety related to body-worn cameras and early intervention systems for officer, and progress on additional police reforms, including introducing Andre’s Law regarding providing aid to shooting victims.

Andre’s Law, proposed by Andrè Hill’s daughter Karissa, seeks to establish several reforms within the police department, including reforms regarding the use of body cameras, timely medical assistance at crime scenes, and holding officers with records of excessive force accountable for their actions on-duty.

Andrè Hill was shot and killed on Dec. 22 at a home on Oberlin Drive in Columbus as police responded to a non-emergency call. The Franklin County Coroner has ruled the death a homicide.

Officer Adam Coy was fired by CPD following a termination hearing this week. Hill’s family has called for criminal charges to be filed against Coy.

In response to the meeting’s announcement, the department’s union, the Fraternal Order of Police, issued a statement saying it was willing to work toward reforms, but faulted a failure in leadership on the side of the city.

“There has been a breakdown in leadership within the Division of Police and the Mayor as to what they require of our members,” the statement reads, in part. “Give our members clear instruction with the training, equipment needed and we will take care of business in the manner we are instructed to do so.”