Max’s Mission: Calm and sweet pit-mix Elliot needs a home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week we met Elliot from RESCUEDOhio.

His foster dad is also a dog trainer and says he is doing amazing.

“He’s great around other dogs. Still a little shy around people.” said Sam Short.

He’s a 2-year-old pit-mix who has come a long way since he was first rescued.

Short has helped Elliot gain confidence and says he is ready for his forever home. “He’s very calm and sweet especially when you are ready to relax.”

Elliot does great on a leash and already has great manners. We did find out he enjoys walking through your legs, which was actually really cute and funny.

“I think he’s a good fit for most dog owners. If you’re looking for just a regular, a normal dog with moderate energy level really affectionate.”

If you need a buddy to snuggle up with at night, he’s your guy, and he comes with perks. Short says he will provide free training for the rest of Elliot’s life. Just because he is that great.

For more information and to apply for Elliot’s adoption go to RESCUEDOhio.org or find them on Facebook!