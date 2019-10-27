Max’s Mission: 10-year-old Wilbur seeks forever home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week on Max’s Mission: We are meeting with Wilbur from Peace For Paws.

Take a look at this sweet guy. You’d never realized the life he came from in Gallia County.



“He wandered into a jail yard and he was about 30 pounds underweight, had a big ole tumor and was covered in about 100 ticks,” Shaina Hunt, of Peace for Paws, said.

Peace For Paws pulled him from the shelter and now he’s doing great.

“The beauty of foster care is all those things that happened to him in the past don’t matter anymore,” Hunt said.

At 10 years young he is young at heart, a spry and chipper guy.

“He’s great with other dogs, kids, cats, he loves walks. We walk him about 3 miles a day. So don’t let the age full you,” Hunt said.

He’d be great for any household but he would love a yard to sunbathe in.

“He just needs a loving family and we would love him to go into a family that could give him a good life for his golden years,” Hunt said.

The best thing about him — the way he loves his people.

“He loves to be a lap dog. He will lay on you when you’re just watching TV.”

So, if you have a lot of love to give and a lap built for a perfect boy than he may just be the dog for you.

“We absolutely loved getting to know Wilbur.

For more information, visit PEACEFORPAWSOHIO.org or go to Hattie Hawks’ Facebook page until next week.