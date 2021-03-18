Mass vaccination at St. John Arena

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four days and a goal of 12,500 covid vaccine first doses. That’s the goal for this week’s pop-up vaccination clinic in the city.

Saint John Arena was bustling with people Thursday for its first day of the clinic.

It was staffed with pharmacists who were pulling double duty, work at the clinic but also at their regular jobs.

300 appointments every hour. Genie Dixon is just one of many pharmacists administering shot after shot.

“This is why we do what we do we’re here taking care of people in our communities,” she said.

It takes a team to make the pop-up clinic at Saint John Arena run smoothly.

50 to 60 Kroger pharmacists, Ohio National Guard Members, and folks with OSU.

“They’re already working 40-50 hours a week and they’re coming in on their days off, after shifts long days,” Dixon described. “There was a girl here today that came here from 6:30 to 1 here in Columbus and then was driving to Waverly, Ohio to work 3 to 9 and she’s doing the same thing tomorrow.”

Dixon says the work is with it, knowing brings some patient’s comfort.

“It feels relieving honestly — I couldn’t believe that I got in. I feel very fortunate I know it can be really hard to find an appointment,” said Tammy Eckhardt.

Don Olenick said, “My wife truth be told, made me come, but she wants to be able to travel get back to normal, so she said you’re the last one to get it.”

The Pfizer doses being utilized are from an unused supply originally set aside for long term care facilities.

Dixon says knowing the outcome for this clinic, 12,500 people getting their first doses, it makes her proud.

“My joke has been every immunization I give is one step closer to a healthy community, a vacation, and my kids going back to school so that’s been my own little personal joke with the patients,” she said.

The pop-up clinic required appointments and is 100 percent booked. Initial shots will wrap up on Sunday, but the tea will come back again in April to administer those second doses.