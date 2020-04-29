Mass testing leads to more than 3,600 positive COVID-19 cases at Ohio prisons

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction released the latest numbers detailing inmates and workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Mass testing has led to more than 3,600 positive coronavirus cases, including 1,940 at the Marion Correctional Institution and 1,477 at Pickaway Correctional Institution.

The Pickaway Correctional Institute in Orient, Ohio just outside of Columbus has reported the most deaths related to COVID-19 with one staff member and 19 inmates dying from the virus. Marion Correctional Institution has the second-most deaths reported with one staff member and six inmates dying from the virus.