Masonique Saunders scheduled to be sentenced

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Teenager Masonique Saunder is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for her part in a robbery that left 16-year-old Julius Tate, Jr. Dead.

In May, Saunders agreed to plead guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge as well as an aggravated robbery charge as part of a plea deal that kept her case from being bound over to adult court.

Police originally charged Saunders with murder after they say she was involved in an officer-involved shooting that Tate, Jr. in December of 2018.

According to court documents, Saunders had a handgun during her role in the robbery of a police officer. Police say an undercover officer posed as a potential buyer and met with a suspect, who turned out to be Tate. Another police officer shot and killed Tate after police say he pointed a gun at the undercover officer.

The agreement comes with a recommended three-year commitment to the Dept. of Youth Services where she will be eligible for early release after two years conditioned on good behavior.

O’Brien says it is up to Judge James Brown to accept the agreement.