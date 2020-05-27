Mask or no mask? A look at people’s decision

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Logan Claybourn says he’s not a fan of face masks if for no other reason than they’re uncomfortable. But, he says, it’s also uncomfortable being the guy without a face mask in a grocery store.

“You walk in and you feel all eyes are on you,” Claybourn said. “I feel like it’s personal preference. But yeah, you do feel that a little bit . . . kind of like a target almost of the people with masks.”

A video circulating on Twitter this week shows an angry crowd chasing a woman out of a grocery store because she was not wearing a face mask.

Ariana Galligher, associate director of the STAR Trauma Recovery Center at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, is counseling people to focus on their own choices rather than confront someone else over the issue of face masks.

“When we think about what actually might inspire change, blaming and shaming someone is probably not going to do the trick,” Galligher said.

Megan Warner of Columbus says she doesn’t understand why everyone’s not wearing a face mask but confrontation is not her style.

“I’ve never said anything and I wouldn’t,” Warner said. “I’m just not that kind of aggressive person.”

Health experts say wearing a face covering will protect others and help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Galligher says the fact that someone else’s decision to not wear a mask might impact your safety makes this a particularly difficult issue.

“We want to have control over this situation,” Galligher said. “We want to do what we can to make sure everybody’s staying safe and healthy and balance that with our own assumptions about why someone else might not be make the same choice that you’re making.”