Marion Police seek help identifying pedestrian killed by train

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Marion Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a pedestrian killed by a train on Thursday evening.

Just after 10:30pm Thursday, the Marion County dispatchers received a call for a train versus pedestrian crash, east of the Leader Street train overpass.

The caller indicated that there was an individual lying between the rails immediately before impact with the train.

Responding officers found a victim in the area, described as a white male, approximately mid-30s with tattoos along the right arm, right chest and exterior right calf. The man was wearing a black and gray “Throwdown” MMA style t-shirt and a pair of black Under Armour shoes.

Several attempts have been made to identify the man, but the Marion Police Department is now asking for the help of the community.

Marion Police Department ask those with information regarding the identity of this individual to contact them at 740-387-2525.