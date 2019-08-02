Marion police searching for missing 4-year-old

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Police in Marion are asking for help locating a missing 4-year-old who could be in danger.

The Marion Police Department released that 4-year-old Wesley Clark was with his mother, Mary Popovich, 27, when they were picked up Thursday, by an unknown subject from Delaware.

Police state that they believe Clark to be in danger.

Popovich and Clark are thought to be in the Delaware area, according to police.

Clark is described as a white male, 3 feet 10 inches tall, 39 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Popovich is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 123 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Popovich or Clark should call the Marion County Central Dispatch at 740-387-2525.