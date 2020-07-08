Marion Police make arrests in connection to death of 3-year-old boy

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman have been arrested in connection to the death of three-year-old Kashon Cochran.

At 12:48 a.m. on July 5, members of the Marion Police Department and the Marion City Fire Department responded to the 800 block Bennett St. on a report of a three-year-old boy not breathing.

Officers arrived on scene and began giving CPR to the child until they were relieved by squad members from the Fire Department. Kashon was transported to Marion General Hospital where he died shortly after.

An investigation by the Marion Police Department, Marion County Children’s Services,

the Marion County Coroner’s Office and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office

resulted in the July 7th arrest of Shaquille Cochran, 27, and Angel Morgan, 23.

Shaquille Cochran is the father of the Kashon and Angel Morgan is the girlfriend of Shaquille Cochran.

Both Cochran and Morgan were taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center and formal charges

will be forth coming from the Prosecutor’s Office. This investigation is ongoing and if anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are asked to call 740-387-2222 extension 5.

“The tragic death of Kashon breaks the heart of everyone involved in this investigation

and the Marion Police Department will work as hard as possible to ensure that justice is

served in this case” said Major Jay McDonald of the Marion Police Department.