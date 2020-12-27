Marion police investigate apparent murder/suicide

MARION, Oh (WCMH) — Marion police are investigating what they believe to be a murder/suicide involving a married couple.

Police were called around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday to a home located on the 1200 block of East Center St. In the garage, a relative had found the bodies of 42-year old Amy Berry and 44-year-old Max Berry.

“This is a horrible tragedy in every conceivable way,” said Major Jeff Clewell with Marion police. “While the investigation is still in its infancy, the early details indicate that Mr. Berry shot and killed his wife prior to turning the gun on himself.”

Autopsies are planned and an official cause of death will be determined by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.