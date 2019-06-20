Marion County updates road closures due to high water

MARION COUNTY (WCMH) — The Marion County Engineers office has issued a list of 16 road closures in the county due to high water.

According to the Marion Sheriff’s Office, the engineers office has closed the following roads:

  • DeCliff Road between Route 95 and Agosta LaRue Road
  • Clark Road between LaRue DeCliff Road and the township’s portion of Clark Road
  • Espyville Road between LaRue Green Camp Road and LaRue Prospect Road
  • Essex Road between Groundhog Pike and LaRue Green Camp Road
  • Guthery Road between Route 37 and LaRue Green Camp Road
  • Hillman Ford Road between Pleasant Hill Road and Kenton Galion Road
  • Holland Road between Route 309 and Marion Williamsport Road
  • LaRue Green Camp Road Route 37 and Zeig Road and at Patten Riley Road
  • LaRue Kenton Road at Clark Road and LaRue Village
  • LaRue Prospect Road at Route 95 and Espyville Road; and at Route 203 and Keener Road
  • Mt. Olive Agosta Road at LaRue Green Camp Road and LaRue Prospect Road; and at LaRue Camp Green Road
  • Prospect Upper Sandusky Road South at Route 203 and Johnson Road; and Routes 739 and 4

Motorists are urged to avoid the area, pay attention to road closed signs, and to never drive through high water.

