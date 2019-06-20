Marion County updates road closures due to high water

MARION COUNTY (WCMH) — The Marion County Engineers office has issued a list of 16 road closures in the county due to high water.

According to the Marion Sheriff’s Office, the engineers office has closed the following roads:

DeCliff Road between Route 95 and Agosta LaRue Road

Clark Road between LaRue DeCliff Road and the township’s portion of Clark Road

Espyville Road between LaRue Green Camp Road and LaRue Prospect Road

Essex Road between Groundhog Pike and LaRue Green Camp Road

Guthery Road between Route 37 and LaRue Green Camp Road

Hillman Ford Road between Pleasant Hill Road and Kenton Galion Road

Holland Road between Route 309 and Marion Williamsport Road

LaRue Green Camp Road Route 37 and Zeig Road and at Patten Riley Road

LaRue Kenton Road at Clark Road and LaRue Village

LaRue Prospect Road at Route 95 and Espyville Road; and at Route 203 and Keener Road

Mt. Olive Agosta Road at LaRue Green Camp Road and LaRue Prospect Road; and at LaRue Camp Green Road

Prospect Upper Sandusky Road South at Route 203 and Johnson Road; and Routes 739 and 4

Motorists are urged to avoid the area, pay attention to road closed signs, and to never drive through high water.