Marion County updates road closures due to high water

MARION COUNTY (WCMH) — The Marion County Engineers office has issued a list of 16 road closures in the county due to high water.
According to the Marion Sheriff’s Office, the engineers office has closed the following roads:
- DeCliff Road between Route 95 and Agosta LaRue Road
- Clark Road between LaRue DeCliff Road and the township’s portion of Clark Road
- Espyville Road between LaRue Green Camp Road and LaRue Prospect Road
- Essex Road between Groundhog Pike and LaRue Green Camp Road
- Guthery Road between Route 37 and LaRue Green Camp Road
- Hillman Ford Road between Pleasant Hill Road and Kenton Galion Road
- Holland Road between Route 309 and Marion Williamsport Road
- LaRue Green Camp Road Route 37 and Zeig Road and at Patten Riley Road
- LaRue Kenton Road at Clark Road and LaRue Village
- LaRue Prospect Road at Route 95 and Espyville Road; and at Route 203 and Keener Road
- Mt. Olive Agosta Road at LaRue Green Camp Road and LaRue Prospect Road; and at LaRue Camp Green Road
- Prospect Upper Sandusky Road South at Route 203 and Johnson Road; and Routes 739 and 4
Motorists are urged to avoid the area, pay attention to road closed signs, and to never drive through high water.