Marion County man pleads guilty to 2019 murder

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion County man faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder of Jeremy Clements.

Benjamin Lopez pleaded guilty Wednesday to strangling the 41-year old Clements to death in the victim’s apartment on Smith Street in Marion.

Charges of Aggravated Murder, Robbery and Kidnapping were dismissed as part of a plea negotiation.

Police say Lopez went to Clements’ apartment, where he and his family were also living, in the early morning hours of September 24, 2019. Police believe Lopez was angry because he, his girlfriend, and children had been asked to move out.

Police say Lopez beat Clements with a coffee pot before strangling him.

“Lopez initially denied have any contact with Clements for several days, but then

admitted he was at the victim’s apartment on the night of the homicide and stole

Jeremy’s property,” said Marion County Prosecutor Raymond Grogan, Jr.

Methamphetamine was found on Lopez when he was taken into custody, according to police. Before the murder, Lopez had no felony offences. He now faces 15 years to life in prison.

Lopez will be sentenced by visiting Judge William R. Finnegan.