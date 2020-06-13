Families of loved ones killed by police march through Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several hundred people gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Friday evening to listen to Adrienne Hood and others whose loved ones have been killed by police in officer-involved shootings. The march started at city hall and ended at the statehouse where Hood addressed the crowd.

“We have systems that are against us,” Hood said.

In 2016, her son, Henry Green, was shot and killed by plain-clothed Columbus Police officers. A wrongful death lawsuit was brought against the officers but was dismissed this past fall.

Speakers just told demonstrators to look people around them in the eyes and ask “Are you in it to win it?”

Then calls for changes to police union. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/HZe58bhGUu — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 12, 2020

Hood had a banner made with her son’s name on it. It also has other names of people killed in officer-involved incidents in Ohio. Along with other moms and family members, she carried the banner while leading the march.

Tyre King’s grandmother, Dearrea King, also took part in the march. Tyre King was shot and killed in 2016 after a Columbus Police officer said the 13-year-old pulled a weapon out during a chase. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun. His family does not believe the shooting was justified.

“Mayor Ginther, the police chief and the governor, they made the statement ‘We want to hear you.’ And my thought is, ‘What haven’t you heard before now?” asked Dearrea King. ““There are a lot of changes that need to be made. A lot.”

“No more names on this banner” says one of the demonstrators as they all get ready to march to statehouse. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/HpKjlAD2qu — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 12, 2020



Organizers called the demonstration the ‘March For Ohio Families Killed by Police.’ Hood was one of many speakers outside the statehouse Friday.

“There are people in that building making the laws for this state that are against respecting black lives,” she said to the crowd outside the statehouse.

Her son died four years ago and she is making it clear this march and the protests during the past three weeks are about making a real difference.

“We cannot be loyal to parties, we cannot be loyal to people,” Hood said. “We have to be loyal to actions. It’s about accountability and I will not rest until I see that happen. I just can’t. I owe that to my son. I owe that to him. I promised him that. And I’m going to keep my promise.”