Use the map below to explore the communities in Franklin County and surrounding counties that have issued mask requirements or are considering them. Clicking on each point will show details of each order, as well as a link to the full text.

July brought a significant shift in Ohio’s fight against COVID-19 when cities big and small started to require face coverings be worn in public after Gov. Mike DeWine recommended people wear them when they cannot socially distance.

“Everybody needs to wear a mask if they’re out in the public,” he said in a press conference on June 25, but the governor stopped short of issuing an official statewide mandate.

Instead, cities have taken the lead, with Dayton becoming the first major Ohio city to require face coverings when Mayor Nan Whaley signed an ordinance on July 1. Larger cities Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland, soon followed with their own orders.

Face coverings – both medical and handmade – can protect wearers from coming into contact with respiratory droplets expelled by coughing, sneezing and speaking, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In and around Columbus, the hardest-hit area of Ohio, mask requirements have become more frequent since Bexley – population 14,000 – became the first community in Central Ohio to announce a face covering requirement on June 29.

“If we’re all wearing masks, that’s the best way we have to combat the virus, so we thought the order was essential to give that extra nudge,” Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler told NBC4.