As the start of the 2020-21 school year draws closer, NBC4 is tracking the reopening plans of all 106 public school districts in our 22-county Central Ohio viewing area — from 47,000-student Columbus City Schools to 382-student Hardin Northern Local Schools and all the districts in between.

Use the interactive map below to view your school district’s plan for the upcoming school year. Districts opening with full in-person instruction with the least restrictions are labeled green, while those with hybrid plans are labeled yellow. Districts with 100-percent online instruction appear in red.

If your school district released its plan but you do not see it here, send an email to data reporter Ben Orner at borner@wcmh.com