BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight.

Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 block of Tiffin Street in Bucyrus. Cassaro was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause of the death was unknown at that time.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s office, the preliminary, yet unofficial, cause of death appears to be manual strangulation.

Witnesses at the scene allege there was a fight between Cassaro and 49-year-old Thomas Brown. Brown left the scene in his vehicle, but was later taken into custody by Crawford County deputies.

By Monday afternoon the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office charged Brown with Cassaro’s death, and he was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Bucyrus police are still investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information to call Detective Jamie Carver at the Bucyrus Police Department, (419) 562-1006.