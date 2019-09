MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — Firefighters in Mansfield came to the rescue of an albino deer, Monday.

According to a Facebook video, Mansfield firefighters were called to the 1200 block of S. Main Street to help a deer in distress.

Albino Deer Rescue Albino Deer Rescue: September 9, 2019 – Mansfield, Ohio.Mansfield firefighters from Station #4 rescued an Albino Deer today in the 1200 Block of South Main Street.By definition, an albino deer is absent of body pigment and is solid white with pink eyes, nose, and hooves. Research says that your chances of seeing an albino in the wild are about one in 30,000.@Mansfield News Journal Richland Source 10TV – WBNS Fox 8 News Cleveland 19 News News 5 Cleveland Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters Firehouse.com Posted by Mansfield Firefighters IAFF Local 266 on Monday, September 9, 2019

Video shows the albino deer caught in some type of netting, when firefighters slowly approach.

After a short while, they are able to free the animal and it runs back into the woods.

The post claims that seeing an albino deer in the wild is about 1 in 30,000.