Man’s video game attic find could fetch $10,000

RENO, NV (KRNV) Scott Amos was just doing his mom a favor, and it turned out to be some unbelievably good karma.

Amos was cleaning out a few childhood boxes from 30 years ago in his parents’ Reno, Nevada attic, and came across his old Nintendo Entertainment System, complete with dozens of games.

The games included Dig Dug, Donkey Kong and Duck Hunter, but also a lesser-known game called Kid Icarus. It’s a similar concept game to Mario, and was unopened, in mint condition, hidden in a JC Penney bag.

Looking to see if he could get any money off the game, Amos emailed a few video game collectors for more information.

“I thought it might go for a couple hundred dollars,” said Amos. “Within 20 minutes of emailing, one collector told me that I might have something pretty big.”