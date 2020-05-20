Manhunt ends with arrest of Grove City murder suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Police officers in Grove City searched for a man they say shot and killed another man at the Motel 6 on Stringtown Rd. Tuesday night.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim. They report that Jackson Township Fire Department medics pronounced the man dead at the motel.

According to police, witnesses said the victim was shot by another guest after an argument. When police identified the suspect Robert A. Perez III, 20, as the suspect, a manhunt ensued.

Investigators issued a murder warrant for Perez and they found he was wanted by other police agencies around the state for numerous crimes:

Cuyahoga County : Robbery (3 Counts), Aggravated , robbery, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property

: Robbery (3 Counts), Aggravated , robbery, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property Franklin County : Receiving Stolen Property (Probation Violation)

: Receiving Stolen Property (Probation Violation) Wooster Police: Aggravated Menacing

Aggravated Menacing Richmond Heights: Theft

Perez was arreseted on Winslow Dr. in Columbus and taken to the Franklin County Jail without incident, according to police.