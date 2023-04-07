COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they say cleared out a cash register at a Dollar General on Friday morning in an aggravated robbery.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The suspect handed the cashier $2 in cash for a liter of soda at the Cleveland Avenue store in South Linden. After that, Columbus police said he pulled out a small knife, showed it to the cashier, and demanded all of the money from the opened register.

When the cashier backed away, the man emptied the register’s contents and then fled on foot — heading north. Columbus police described him as between 20 and 30 years old, 5’8″ tall, around 150 pounds, and as having brown hair and a goatee.

Columbus police asked anyone with information about the man to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at (614) 645-4665 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers anonymously at (614) 461-8477.