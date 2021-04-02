Man who crashed truck into Diley Ridge ER receives 2 life sentences

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 46-year old man has been sentenced to two life terms in prison for killing two people at the Diley Ridge Medical Center in Canal Winchester.

Raymond Leiendecker, of Baltimore, Ohio, pleaded guilty to the murder charges in February 2021 stemming from the September 2019 incident. Police say Leiendecker purposely drove his pickup truck into the medical center, killing employee Scott Davis and patient Cindy Fritz.

Before the sentencing in a packed courtroom, family, friends, and Diley Ridge staff members gave emotional victim impact statements.

“This was a senseless act in every sense of the word,” said Fairfield County Prosecutor Kyle Witt. “But the fact that this happened at a hospital, an institution devoted to helping the most vulnerable among us, makes it especially heinous.”

Leiendecker had been indicted on the charges in October 2019 and was found competent to stand trial in February 2021. He remains in the Fairfield County Jail until he is transferred to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.