Man wanted in connection with fatal Columbus shooting arrested in northern Ohio

FREMONT, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday.

According to the marshals service, Davon Martin, 18, was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF).

According to Columbus Police, on Jan. 14, Martin and Tyrese Saunders, 21, were involved in an argument, at which point Martin allegedly pulled a gun and shot Saunders, who died from his injuries.

According to the marshals service, investigators discovered that Martin may have been in northern Ohio with family in the Toledo and Fremont areas.

NOVFTF began investigating Martin’s whereabouts Tuesday morning, and by the afternoon, located Martin in Fremont.

Martin was arrested without incident and booked into Sandusky County Jail, where he will stay until he is extradited to Franklin County to face charges.