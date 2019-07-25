Man wanted by U.S. Marshals taken into custody in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Licking County have taken a man in custody who was on the run from U.S. Marshals. 

Authorities approached Keith Robertson at Buckeye Lake at about 9:30am Wednesday but he ran, officials said. 

At about 11am, Thursday, law enforcement found Robertson on Lakeview Drive in Thornville, and took him into custody without incident, according to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp.  

The U.S. Marshals office is expected to release more information later on Robertson’s capture.  

