Man suspected of robbing UDF in northeast Columbus

CPD search for suspect involved in UDF robbery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a UDF in northeast Columbus.

Columbus Police say an unidentified man with a handgun robbed a United Dairy Farmers at 4775 Sunbury Road on Sunday, June 28.

According to police reports the suspect demanded money and cigarettes from the store clerk. The clerk complied and then the suspect left the scene.

Columbus Police state the suspect is described to be 5-foot 8-inches, 120 pounds and between 30 to 40 years old.

Columbus police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 614-461- 8477.

