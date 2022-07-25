ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man stole an AEP vehicle Monday in Zanesville, the power company said.

The stolen vehicle in question is a RAM 2500 white pickup truck with Ohio license plate PMR 9197. AEP warned that the man could be wearing a company shirt found inside the truck’s cab, and that he is not an AEP employee.

AEP said law enforcement is looking for the man and the truck, and anyone who sees either of them should call 911. If someone approaches and claims to be an AEP employee, people can check their identity by calling 1-800-672-2231.

Below are photos of the truck and the suspect, provided by AEP.