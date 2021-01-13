Man shot while standing in bedroom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who says he was standing in his bedroom looking at his phone when he was shot early Wednesday morning is expected to survive his injuries.

Columbus say 31-year old Gary Crews was in his bedroom on the 2200 block of Eakin Rd. shortly after 5 a.m. when he was shot once in the back.

Crews was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say Crews does not know who shot him and does not want to prosecute.

CPD is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).