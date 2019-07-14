Man shot Thursday night succumbs to injuries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was shot Thursday evening has died.

According to Columbus Police, Tyler Jones, 20, died Saturday at a local hospital after being found shot on a street.

Columbus Police said they were dispatched to East Livingston Avenue at approximately 7:40 p.m. on July 11.

When police arrived, they said they found Jones lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. Police said his injuries were so severe that he was unable to provide a statement.

Jones’ death marks the 59th homicide in Columbus in 2019.

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.