Man shot on New Year’s in east Columbus, possibly celebratory shots

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 39-year-old male took himself to the hospital after being shot on New Year’s Day.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the Ohio State East Hospital on a report of a man walking in with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was with another person when they stopped to have a drink on New Year’s around 12:33 a.m.

He told police they were standing outside the vehicle near East Main Street and Nelson Road, when several gunshots were fired, possibly in celebration of the New Year. The victim had realized afterward that he was shot in the left thigh.

The person with the victim, took him to the hospital. The victim told police, he doesn’t believe he was the intended target and didn’t want to prosecute. He’s expected to survive his injuries.

Police said they were not able to locate a scene and ask anyone with information to contact 614-461-8477.