COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police responded to St. Ann’s Hospital Wednesday evening around 8:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting victim.

28-year old Brian C. C. Davis transported himself to the hospital after being shot in the leg.

Davis told police he was shot while in his vehicle in the 4600 block of Glen Grove Lane. He was listed in stable condition and transported to another hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-2971.